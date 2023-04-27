Tentinger claims CSI softball career home run and RBI records

The sophomore has 31 home runs this spring, a new single-season CSI record
The sophomore has 31 home runs this spring, a new single-season CSI record
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the best hitters in junior college softball resides in Twin Falls.

College of Southern Idaho sophomore infielder Gracie Tentinger has 31 home runs, 87 RBIs and is hitting a scorching .524.

The 31 home runs are a single-season school record. The previous top spot was 28. In 2022, Tentinger had 27 home runs, so her 58 career home runs shatter the previous career record of 48.

The Meridian, Idaho native also has 182 career RBIs, topping the previous record of 175.

“When she comes to the plate we have a pretty good shot of scoring some runs,” said CSI softball coach Nick Baumert.

“CSI means so much to me, so to know that I’m leaving a little bit of me here for a while is really, really cool,” Tentinger said.

The Meridian, Idaho native also has a chance to break some other career records if she stays on pace for the rest of the season. Her current batting average of .490 and slugging percentage of 1.025, would do the trick.

Coach Baumert says Tentinger ranks right at the top of hitters to come through the CSI program.

“I go back to (her) just being that elite level type hitter and just been pretty dynamic for two seasons for us,” Baumert said.

But, the success hasn’t come without learning, after such a great freshman year, Tentinger struggled this past fall.

“As hard as it was, I think it was a reality check for me and that my success wasn’t guaranteed and that I really needed to confront some of the weaknesses I had.

The fix was simplifying things, being patient, and not chasing pitches.

Off the diamond, she’s also been a star, winning the female Presidential Student Athlete of the Year award at CSI. The honor is based on academic and athletic success, as well as community involvement.

“Coming in here my freshman year, I had no expectations of what my CSI career would be, but that was definitely like the cherry on top,” Tentinger said.

Gracie tells KMVT she’s waiting until after the season to decide on her next steps, but she wants to play NCAA Division I ball.

Fans can watch her try and chase the nation’s home run lead, 32 right now, this Friday and Saturday at First Federal Field against Utah State Eastern.

