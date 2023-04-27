TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club

The incident happened early Thursday morning between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m.
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the Twin Falls Golf Club, early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning - between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m.

According to TFPD Lieutenant Craig Stotts, the Assistant Golf Pro was closing up the shop with a few of his friends.

As one of them was leaving they noticed a white, four-door car in the parking lot.

A few minutes later, there was a sound of glass breaking on the west-side of the building.

The suspect allegedly threw a large rock at the window and backed up his car to the building, with his trunk open.

The suspect was met by a golfer inside.

The suspect then went back outside through the cracked glass and he and the golfer engaged in a physical altercation.

The suspect got away, turning left on Grandview and then west on 3800.

He is described as being a six-foot tall, black man, between 200 and 240 pounds, wearing gray or tan pants. He had a teal scarf wrapped around his face.

And his car had out of state plates.

If you have information, please call the Twin Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {4/27/2023}
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Students and their teacher visit the location on Saddle Drive every day.
Filer High School construction students get involved with the Self-Help Housing Program
Arbor day is Friday.
Half a million Blue Spruce seedlings to be given away throughout Idaho on Arbor Day