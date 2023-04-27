TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the Twin Falls Golf Club, early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning - between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m.

According to TFPD Lieutenant Craig Stotts, the Assistant Golf Pro was closing up the shop with a few of his friends.

As one of them was leaving they noticed a white, four-door car in the parking lot.

A few minutes later, there was a sound of glass breaking on the west-side of the building.

The suspect allegedly threw a large rock at the window and backed up his car to the building, with his trunk open.

The suspect was met by a golfer inside.

The suspect then went back outside through the cracked glass and he and the golfer engaged in a physical altercation.

The suspect got away, turning left on Grandview and then west on 3800.

He is described as being a six-foot tall, black man, between 200 and 240 pounds, wearing gray or tan pants. He had a teal scarf wrapped around his face.

And his car had out of state plates.

If you have information, please call the Twin Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.