Twin Falls County Prosecutor awards two full-time scholarships to CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Two Twin Falls teens are feeling pretty good today, thanks to unexpected generosity from the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday night at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, Tyson Hall of Kimberly High School and Bethany Titgen of Magic Valley High School received full-tuition scholarships to the College of Southern Idaho.

In the past, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs has awarded a single full-tuition scholarship to a Twin Falls County senior as part of his annual Drug-Free Scholarship program, with the runner-up receiving a semester scholarship.

However, the panel of judges couldn’t pick one over the other, so Loebs awarded the grand prize to both, for the first time ever

Loebs said he didn’t know how many people applied for this year’s Drug-Free Scholarship. Still, the two finalists had to submit a resume, deliver an essay, and give an oral presentation on “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in twin falls county?”

Both finalists said drugs have had a significant impact on their lives.

“My plan is to make sure Twin Falls hopefully gets better without drugs is to mainly spread around information, personal experience of why not to do drugs,” Hall said. “I almost lost one of my friends who was like a brother to me from a drug overdose.”

Titgen added, “My father, he is 21 years sober now. But growing up, it was still hard because, coming off of the drugs, you still have all of the side effects, not knowing everything. It has been extremely hard growing up with it.”

Loebs said he started the Drug-Free Scholarship 11 years ago to give back to the community. The money for the scholarship is from drug restitutions and drug forfeitures.

“I thought there has gotta be a good way to use that to solve the problem. In this way, we not only do that a little bit, but we help students who pledge to be drug-free, to get an education, and go back out and be good role models,” Loebs said.

Hall said he wants to get an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences so he can pursue a career in welding, and Titgen said she intends to pursue degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.