Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is dead after falling into the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls Police Lieutenant Craig Stotts told KMVT the incident happened about 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

A 38-year-old man was looking over the cliff at Federation Point to check on a previous incident in the canyon, when he tripped and fell.

The person he was with called 911.

Fire, Police, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT Team all responded.

Next of kin is being notified and updates will be made by the Twin Falls County Coroner.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.