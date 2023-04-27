Two Idaho lawmakers share their views on transgendered athletes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Congress recently passed a ban on biological males who identify as females from being on female teams.

For some it’s the right thing, but some see it as meddling in a place that’s not needed.

“They really don’t need a bunch of politicians coming in who think they know more than all the scientists and doctors in the world and just running around like a bull in a China shop breaking everybody’s work,” said State Minority Leader, (D) Ilana Rubel

But others see it differently. Every transgendered athlete takes the spot of a female in sports.

“The player who might’ve been the high scorer just changed. The player who might’ve been the most valuable player just changed. Whatever it is all of that just changed but it doesn’t end there. Every team against whom they just played, the dynamics changed,” said representative (R) Barbara Ehardt.

To compete, teams may need to them match each transgendered athlete.

But others see it as a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

“I would just assure people that this is not a new issue. We don’t live in a world where some big burly guy can just show up and decide to win a women’s tennis match. That’s not the situation. We have a situation where there are lots of professional athletic associations who have given very deep thought to this issue and have very detailed guidelines to keep sports fair and sports have been fair for a very long time,” said Rubel.

In one state (Connecticut), two transgendered females have won more titles in eighteen months than biological females have in years.

“They took 15 state championships- 15 state championships just in 18 months-in 85 championships. Those 15 championships had been owned by nine girls over the course of years,” said Ehardt.

