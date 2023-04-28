Briayan Vergara preliminary hearing stayed for a mental health evaluation

Cassia County
Cassia County(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 28 year old Briayan Vergara was scheduled to appear in Cassia County court Friday morning for his preliminary hearing in front of judge Jeremy Pittard.

Vergara is charged with rape, kidnapping, in the second degree, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated assault, assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting arrest and three counts of burglary.

At this morning’s hearing, Vergara’s attorney requested a psychological examination to see if he is competent to stand trial.

His attorney said in his conversations with Vergara and his family members, it was evident he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional.

“Under those circumstances I felt that based on his responses to me, his mental health issues, and frankly the nature of the case that it made sense to have Mr. Vergara evaluated,” said Timothy Schneider, an attorney.

The prosecuting attorney for Cassia County agreed with the request and the judge granted it.

There is not date as to when his preliminary hearing will be rescheduled as of yet.

