The College of Southern Idaho to host Community Open House on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the mid-1960′s the College of Southern Idaho has been providing the region with more than a quality education.

The college itself is a living entity, constantly changing and evolving with the times. That’s why CSI is opening their doors to the community this weekend to showcase everything they have to offer.

The Community Open House will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – throughout the entire campus.

The college is inviting anyone in the community to come and explore the many resources for accessing quality educational, social, cultural and workforce training opportunities.

Matt Hartgrave is the Marketing and Communications Director for the College of Southern Idaho; he says this open house is one of the best ways to experience what CSI is all about.

“When you show up on campus, you can literally see it all. We have a passport card that offers you 25 different spots to offer, that you can check off to be entered for prizes,”: said Hartgrave. “Most of our departments will be out letting you know about their programs and what they offer. If you show up at 11 a.m. – you could stay till 3 o’clock and still not see everything we have to offer.”

For more information on the CSI Community Open House, Click Here.

