A common question for pothole season; Can you fill potholes on your own?

The city of Twin Falls says they do get calls from residents asking if they can fix potholes, but say instead to call they will come out.(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The weather is finally warming up, but the temperatures are the only thing on the rise, it’s also pothole season.

The City of Twin Falls works year-round with pothole repairs and now that the temperatures are warming up they will be replacing the winter cold mix pothole repairs with permanent repairs.

Many Southern Idaho residents are self-reliant and think they can repair potholes on their streets themselves.

Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls says they do get calls from residents asking if they can fix a pothole, but reminds residents the pothole mix they use is very expensive and not often available to the public.

“That’s just what we encourage people to do, if you see a pothole rather than take it upon yourself to buying thousands of dollars of equipment and asphalt mix just call us and we’re happy to get out there,” said Palmer.

Palmer says their policy is if you see a pothole report a pothole and they will typically be out for a repair in a few days.

