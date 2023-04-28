Dietrich’s Astle signs with Walla Walla Community College

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho 1A DII girls basketball payer of the year will play college basketball.

Dietrich guard Hailey Astle signed with Walla Walla Community College Thursday morning.

Astle averaged 13.5 points a game this past season, helping the Blue Devils to a state championship game appearance.

Over at Twin Falls High School, Bruin wrestler Zahne Ruiz made it official with Ferrum College, an NCAA Division III school in Virginia.

Ruiz earned third place in the 220-pound weight class at this winter’s 4A state wrestling meet.

