Fit and Well Idaho: Virtual Health Talk focusing on mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is getting ready to host a virtual health talk.

The talk is called ‘How to show up for young people,’ and will be held virtually on May 2 from 12:00-1:00 via teams.

It will be a conversation on how to support youth mental health.

Kyli Gough, the Community Health Manager with St. Luke’s says right now the goal is to open to door to more conversations for such a stigmatized topic, but one that needs to be discussed now more than ever.

“We know mental health is a need, across the U.S. we know it’s especially important in Idaho and we know it’s very very important in our area. We do our community health needs assessment and mental health continues to rise to the top, we also know Idaho is considered a shortage area for providers, so we realize we need to do other things to help combat and serve our communities,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

You must register for the health talk so you can get the correct link to join.

To register visit this link.

