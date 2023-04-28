Gooding softball edges Declo; prep sports scores

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding softball team won their fourth straight game Thursday.

Gooding 3, Declo 2

The Senators end their regular season at 12-7.

(3) Gooding will play (2) Buhl in the opening round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament next Wednesday, May 3.

GOLF: Snake River Invitational

Both the Kimberly boys and girls won the team event at Blackfoot Golf Course.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1) Toby Heider, 72 (Kimberly)

3) Jameson Harper, 80, Joe Hopkins 80 (Kimberly)

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1) Ellie and Alli Stastny, 85 (Kimberly)

(3) Ava Harper, 89 (Kimberly)

