Gooding softball edges Declo; prep sports scores

The Senators finish their regular season at 12-7
The Senators finish their regular season at 12-7
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding softball team won their fourth straight game Thursday.

Gooding 3, Declo 2

The Senators end their regular season at 12-7.

(3) Gooding will play (2) Buhl in the opening round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament next Wednesday, May 3.

GOLF: Snake River Invitational

Both the Kimberly boys and girls won the team event at Blackfoot Golf Course.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1) Toby Heider, 72 (Kimberly)

3) Jameson Harper, 80, Joe Hopkins 80 (Kimberly)

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1) Ellie and Alli Stastny, 85 (Kimberly)

(3) Ava Harper, 89 (Kimberly)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue

Latest News

The Blue Devil was the 1A DII girls basketball player of the year this past season
Dietrich’s Astle signs with Walla Walla Community College
The Senators finish their regular season at 12-7
Gooding softball edges Declo; prep sports scores
The Blue Devil was the 1A DII girls basketball player of the year this past season
Dietrich’s Astle signs with Walla Walla Community College
The sophomore has 31 home runs this spring, a new single-season CSI record
Tentinger claims CSI softball career home run and RBI records