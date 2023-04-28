LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

