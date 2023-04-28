A local business is looking to make a difference for homeless youth in Twin Falls

If you were not able to make it to the donations drive on Friday, you can still drop-off items at TitleFact in Twin Falls.
By Joey Martin
Apr. 28, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In efforts to help support the concerning number of homeless students in the Twin Falls School District, a local business decided to be proactive.

TitleFact in Twin Falls, along with the Twin Falls School District and a hand full of other sponsors, held a collection-drive Friday afternoon.

According to the event organizer Rudy Ashenbrener, he was made aware of the alarming number of students in the Twin Falls School District that find themselves homeless – or – in serious lack of basic life essentials.

From that time on, he knew he had to do something - and that’s where the idea for this donation-drive was born.

“There are over 400 homeless kids in our school district. That was really eye opening for me… I did not know that and it’s a bit scary,” said Ashenbrener. “We got toilet paper, shampoo, soap, razors, toothbrushes, blankets, towels… things that we don’t think about that we use every day that when folks don’t have a place to live – that’s the number one on their list.”

If you were not able to make it to the donation-drive on Friday, you can still drop-off items at TitleFact in Twin Falls. They are located at 163 4th Avenue North.

Monetary donations are also welcomed, those funds will be transferred onto Grocery Outlet food cards.

All donations will be delivered to the Twin Falls School District’s Education Foundation, where it will be dispersed accordingly.

