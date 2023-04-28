Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Reed’s Dairy expands into the Magic Valley

The dairy started with milk delivery and milk production - then the family added ice cream and cheese in later years.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Reed’s Dairy is a family business founded by three brothers in Idaho Falls. They branched into dairy products when one of the brothers brought in milking cows.

Alan Reed is the President and co-owner he says, “shortly after we started milking cows Larry wanted to make sure we went right to the public with our product and it was more like that back then back in the 19-60′s most of our food did come directly from the farms somehow.

The dairy started with milk delivery and milk production - then the family added ice cream and cheese in later years. In a twist that can be described as very “Idaho,” they use potato flakes in their chocolate milk.

“It turned out it made a really good product and it kept it all natural we don’t have any artificial stabilizers in it because of the potato flakes in it and it just makes a really good chocolate milk,” said Reed.

Reed says there are several other thing that make them unique.

“All the products are right from us to the customer,” says Reed, " and if a customer has a question they can call our office and find one of us- there’s no hierarchy here.”

He says his favorite part of what he does is the interaction and support from the community, which now includes Twin Falls.

Reed says, “We felt like it was an important place for us to be and it was our type of customers families who wanted things directly from the farm and so when the opportunity presented itself for us to have a storefront there in twin we were really excited about being able to to do that.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

