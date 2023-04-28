Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office focusing on water safety with local school districts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is putting a focus on water safety, and Friday they gathered at Centennial Park with students from Castleford and Murtaugh Schools.

Over the past couple of months, the Sheriff’s Office has been visiting different schools in Twin Falls County educating students on water safety.

Each year, someone unfortunately drowns in Idaho’s various waterways, and Deputy Matt Radmall, who is an SRO at the Murtaugh Schools says he hopes to educate the students early so they can work to help the kids be prepared to recreate on the water before it’s too late.

“Idaho law states that anyone 14 or younger must wear that life jacket and we have a lot of kids who come out here and they might have that life jacket with them, but in the course of kayaking or on that stand up paddleboard they can become separated from that craft so it’s really important that those kids wear that life jacket at all times,” said Deputy Matt Radmall, with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

He says everybody on the water need to have three things.

A life jacket, a whistle and an invasive species sticker if on an inflatable or hard water craft.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.