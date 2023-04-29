Canyon Ridge hosts second annual ultimate frisbee tournament

Teams from the Treasure Valley and Northern Utah are in town for the tournament
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:25 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ultimate frisbee is being played in Twin Falls this weekend.

The Canyon Ridge ultimate frisbee team is hosting their second annual tournament at the Sunway Soccer Complex. Games started on Friday and will continue on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

For those that don’t know about the sport, the following is the Merriam Webster definition:

“A game played on a rectangular field between two seven-player teams in which a plastic disc is advanced by being thrown from player to player and in which a team scores by catching a throw in the opponent’s end zone.”

The Riverhawks have the only high school age ultimate frisbee team in the Magic Valley. The sport is a club sport and not sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association.

