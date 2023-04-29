CSI softball opens last home series with doubleheader sweep

The Golden Eagles are 36-16 this season
The Golden Eagles are 36-16 this season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team picked up two wins Friday.

The Golden Eagles won both games of a doubleheader against Utah State Eastern.

GAME ONE

CSI 8, Utah State Eastern 0

Gracie Walters got the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out 13.

GAME TWO

CSI 9, Utah State Eastern 6

Rachael Brown went 2-for-3 with two home runs for the Golden Eagles.

CSI is now 36-16 overall and 22-11 in Scenic West play.

The Golden Eagles will play the Eagles in another doubleheader Saturday, starting at noon. The games will be CSI’s last home games of the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue

Latest News

Canyon Ridge hosts second annual ultimate frisbee tournament
Canyon Ridge hosts second annual ultimate frisbee tournament
Teams from the Treasure Valley and Northern Utah are in town for the tournament
Canyon Ridge hosts second annual ultimate frisbee tournament
The Golden Eagles are 36-16 this season
CSI softball opens last home series with doubleheader sweep
The Blue Devil was the 1A DII girls basketball player of the year this past season
Dietrich’s Astle signs with Walla Walla Community College