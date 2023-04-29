CSI softball opens last home series with doubleheader sweep

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team picked up two wins Friday.

The Golden Eagles won both games of a doubleheader against Utah State Eastern.

GAME ONE

CSI 8, Utah State Eastern 0

Gracie Walters got the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out 13.

GAME TWO

CSI 9, Utah State Eastern 6

Rachael Brown went 2-for-3 with two home runs for the Golden Eagles.

CSI is now 36-16 overall and 22-11 in Scenic West play.

The Golden Eagles will play the Eagles in another doubleheader Saturday, starting at noon. The games will be CSI’s last home games of the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.