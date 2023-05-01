Boise shooting leaves one person dead after standoff

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On April 29, 2023, at around 6:11 am, Boise Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 13th and State St, according to the Boise Police Department.

A statement from the police department states arriving officers located an injured victim with a gunshot wound inside a local business, immediately rendered medical care, and secured the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. At this time in the investigation, evidence shows the suspect got into a verbal altercation with an adult male victim outside of a residence on State St., which led to the shooting and the victim seeking help at a nearby business.

The suspect fled into his residence near 13 and State St. While officers were responding to the home, one gunshot was heard from inside the residence where the suspect was believed to be. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused commands to come out. The BPD Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team, who specialize in resolving incidents in the safest way possible for the community, the officers, and the suspect, responded to the scene. Crisis negotiators tried for several hours to make contact with the suspect before SOU set up a plan to safely enter the building. After not being able to contact the suspect, SOU entered the house and discovered the suspect deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Ada County Coroner will identify the deceased suspect pending next of kin. The suspect and the victim were known to each other. Nearby residences and businesses were evacuated, and State St. was shut down during the incident but has since reopened.

