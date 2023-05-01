The College of Southern Idaho to open student housing for the Summer Semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, the College of Southern Idaho has decided to open the dorms for the Summer Semester.

Typically, at the end of the Spring Semester, CSI will close the dorms - leaving a handful of students looking for temporary housing for eight weeks. And CSI has decided that model wasn’t in the best interests of their students.

According to CSI, data show that students who are continuously active and enrolled in classes and programs on campus are more likely to graduate on time. And this new summer housing policy will mean more stability for those students who are eager to graduate and start their lives after college.

But so far, CSI has had a few takers on this new opportunity.

“So far, we only have about 17 that are enrolled in summer housing, we’re hoping to get to about 50 for the summer,” said Dr. Jonathan Lord, Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Services. “We do have hundreds of beds available, so we’d love to take more student up on that opportunity.”

At first, the college was limiting these rooms to students enrolled in classes, but CSI has since lifted that idea.

Now, anyone who utilizes the college can apply for an open room.

“Originally, they needed to be enrolled in a class, it doesn’t matter how many,” said Lord. “At this point, if a student is around during the summer – and they’re working on campus, or they’re involved or they’re a current student - we’d be willing to get them housed.”

There is no age restriction on applicants, and the price cannot be beaten.

At a little under $100 a week, students will receive room and board – which will include a meal plan in the cafeteria.

There are multiple room and meal plan options available, to talk to someone directly you can stop by the Administration Center inside the Taylor Building.

