Dancers show off their skills at Canyon Rim Dance Classic

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This weekend dancers from across Idaho and beyond attended the Canyon Rim Dance Classic and raised money for a good cause at the same time.

More than 570 dancers representing 17 dance studios attended the Canyon Rim Dance Classic at Jerome High School on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers, and sisters, Kelli Turner and Shari Mauldin, said when they started the event more than 20 years ago, they had about 12 dance studios and roughly 300 kids. Turner said it began as an opportunity for them to help children give back to a more significant cause, but to also progress in dance through a competition.

“We have a lot of competitions around us, and we have many studios around us in Twin Falls, and the surrounding areas of Boise and Mountain Home, Burley, and there is not anything local for our dancers without traveling to Salt Lake, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Boise now, so we decided we would start one here for our local kids,” Mauldin said.

Dancers and groups performed a variety of styles, with dancers ranging from three years old to over eight years of age.

“Our guest performers for the last six years have been the Top Hat Tappers. They are a senior citizens tap dance group that has been in existence for at least 45 years, and I have been teaching them for the last seven or eight [years], and they are wonderful ladies that never give up,” Turner said. “They range anywhere from 57 to 88 years old.”

Roughly 5,000 people attended the two-day event, with all the money from tickets and admission into the event being donated to a few local organizations: Sleep in Heavenly Peace and a few animal rescues.

“It started as a benefit for the American Cancer Society, and we have raised over $112,000 and have donated all the proceeds to the American Cancer Society, " Mauldin Said. “This year, we decided to switch it up a little bit, and do something more local.”

Turner said the event has a theme that helps them focus on something more significant. The theme of this year’s event was, ”In the midst of the storm, there is a strength that is greater than our own. "

“We are trying to help our children know that competition is important, but it is better to go beyond that to help others that are less fortunate than ourselves,” Turner said.

Mauldin said at the event, they also hand out trophies. There were 168 solo trophies, 60 dual trophies, 18 trio trophies, and 21 teen trophies.

The sisters said this was their third year performing at Jerome High School. Before that, they held the event at the College of Southern Idaho, but COVID made it difficult for outside circumstances to perform on the CSI campus, Turner said.

