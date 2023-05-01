Dogs finds new homes on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Thanks to a generous donation, some furry friends are enjoying their new fur-ever homes in Twin Falls.

For National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Saturday, TDS Fiber in Twin Falls donated $1,000 to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Kennel manager Mallory Cox said the money would sponsor the first ten dogs and allow the shelter to waive adoption fees for those pets, which come out to about $100, essentially making adoptions free on Saturday for the first ten dogs.

Cox said the money is only dedicated toward dogs, but a similar case could be made for cats in the future.

“Cats have a long length of stay here. Dogs, everyone is coming in here looking for dogs. Cats are looking for more specific homes sometimes. I think the ratio of new adopters are coming in looking for dogs, and less people are looking for cats,” Cox said.

On Saturday, one family found a pretty dog named Natasha, looking for a fur-ever home. The family said they were looking for a dog because one of their dogs recently died, and it passed away right before their son’s birthday. They were hoping a new dog would cheer their son up. His sister thought the dog would be a welcomed addition to the home.

“She (Natasha) is very sweet, and I like that she is comfortable like our other dog. And that we are getting here for my brother,” Madison Anthoney said.

Cox said any money left over from Saturday’s adoption could carry over into Monday’s adoptions. She said as of closing time Saturday, five dogs were adopted.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.