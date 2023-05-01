Dogs finds new homes on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day in Twin Falls

Thanks to a generous donation, some furry friends are enjoying their new fur-ever homes in Twin...
Thanks to a generous donation, some furry friends are enjoying their new fur-ever homes in Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Thanks to a generous donation, some furry friends are enjoying their new fur-ever homes in Twin Falls.

For National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Saturday, TDS Fiber in Twin Falls donated $1,000 to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Kennel manager Mallory Cox said the money would sponsor the first ten dogs and allow the shelter to waive adoption fees for those pets, which come out to about $100, essentially making adoptions free on Saturday for the first ten dogs.

Cox said the money is only dedicated toward dogs, but a similar case could be made for cats in the future.

“Cats have a long length of stay here. Dogs, everyone is coming in here looking for dogs. Cats are looking for more specific homes sometimes. I think the ratio of new adopters are coming in looking for dogs, and less people are looking for cats,” Cox said.

On Saturday, one family found a pretty dog named Natasha, looking for a fur-ever home. The family said they were looking for a dog because one of their dogs recently died, and it passed away right before their son’s birthday. They were hoping a new dog would cheer their son up. His sister thought the dog would be a welcomed addition to the home.

“She (Natasha) is very sweet, and I like that she is comfortable like our other dog. And that we are getting here for my brother,” Madison Anthoney said.

Cox said any money left over from Saturday’s adoption could carry over into Monday’s adoptions. She said as of closing time Saturday, five dogs were adopted.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls

Latest News

On April 28 at 7:00 p.m., officers with the Caldwell Police Department “Operation Safe Streets”...
Gang member wanted on felony warrants arrested in Caldwell
On April 29, 2023, at around 6:11 am, Boise Police Officers responded to a report of shots...
Boise shooting leaves one person dead after standoff
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County
A full week of testimony heard in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial
A full week of testimony heard in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial