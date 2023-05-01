Farm Bill impacts on Idaho that goes beyond the farm

Idaho’s farmers will be impacted, as well as the state’s overall economy.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Something is going on in Washington DC that will impact everyone in Idaho in some way.

Lawmakers are working on a bill otherwise known as the Farm Bill. It’s a once in five-year piece of legislation.

Some call it the most important bill that many may not know about. It impacts farms, crops, and crop insurance.

But, it goes way beyond that.

KMVT spoke to Idaho Senator Mike Crapo about what the bill - and the areas it covers.

“It is much more than just farming as you might guess. It does deal with all of our farm programs, but it includes federal nutrition issues, conservation programs... I should say that the Farm Bill is the most environmentally supportive bill that congress ever passes. Leaving aside all the other conservation issues this is where the real conservation work gets done,” said Senator Crapo.

That also includes expanding rural broadband, snap or food stamp programs, horticulture, and research are also components.

Idaho’s farmers will be impacted, as well as the state’s overall economy.

“Agriculture is about 17 percent of the entire Idaho economy. That is a big deal and that is the biggest impact on Idaho because the farm bill will deal with all the farm crops and with insurance programs crop insurance programs and all of the other aspects of conservation that deal with farming. And will literally help to extend the stability in our farming system,” added Crapo

While talks about changes to crop insurance like reductions have been mentioned, Senator Crapo says he thinks the 2018 version of the Farm Bill is working and doesn’t need major changes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
file
City of Twin Falls urging parents to speak with children amid nationwide increase in sextortion cases

Latest News

Dancers show off their skills at Canyon Rim Dance Classic
Dancers show off their skills at Canyon Rim Dance Classic
Dancers show off their skills at Canyon Rim Dance Classic
Dancers show off their skills at Canyon Rim Dance Classic
Boise shooting leaves one person dead after standoff
Boise shooting leaves one person dead after standoff
Gang member wanted on felony warrants arrested in Caldwell
Gang member wanted on felony warrants arrested in Caldwell