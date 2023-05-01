Farm Bill impacts on Idaho that goes beyond the farm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Something is going on in Washington DC that will impact everyone in Idaho in some way.

Lawmakers are working on a bill otherwise known as the Farm Bill. It’s a once in five-year piece of legislation.

Some call it the most important bill that many may not know about. It impacts farms, crops, and crop insurance.

But, it goes way beyond that.

KMVT spoke to Idaho Senator Mike Crapo about what the bill - and the areas it covers.

“It is much more than just farming as you might guess. It does deal with all of our farm programs, but it includes federal nutrition issues, conservation programs... I should say that the Farm Bill is the most environmentally supportive bill that congress ever passes. Leaving aside all the other conservation issues this is where the real conservation work gets done,” said Senator Crapo.

That also includes expanding rural broadband, snap or food stamp programs, horticulture, and research are also components.

Idaho’s farmers will be impacted, as well as the state’s overall economy.

“Agriculture is about 17 percent of the entire Idaho economy. That is a big deal and that is the biggest impact on Idaho because the farm bill will deal with all the farm crops and with insurance programs crop insurance programs and all of the other aspects of conservation that deal with farming. And will literally help to extend the stability in our farming system,” added Crapo

While talks about changes to crop insurance like reductions have been mentioned, Senator Crapo says he thinks the 2018 version of the Farm Bill is working and doesn’t need major changes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.