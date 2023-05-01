Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the fires has left a family displaced.

A little before 7 pm Saturday, fire crews responded to the 600 block of South Locust in Twin Falls for a house fire.

An official with the fire department said the house is a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident, and the fire damaged no other nearby structures.

Twenty fire personnel responded to the blaze, including the Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

But- that was not the only fire crews responded to this weekend, as a local family is now without their barn.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, a barn and some livestock were destroyed by a fire a little before 3 pm Saturday.

The incident happened near 2600 North and 3300 East in Twin Falls County.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation, and there are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured.

Twin Falls Fire and Rock Creek Fire also responded to this incident.

