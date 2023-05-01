Gang member wanted on felony warrants arrested in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On April 28 at 7:00 p.m., officers with the Caldwell Police Department “Operation Safe Streets” (gang unit) had information that a wanted felon and documented “Sureno” gang member, 18- year-old Emanuel Saiz, was in the area of Homedale Road and Lake Avenue. Saiz had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

Officers located Emanuel in a car in a driveway on Berkeley Avenue. Saiz noticed the officers and immediately fled from them in the vehicle, which initiated a short pursuit through neighborhood streets. The pursuit ended in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue when Saiz lost control of the car and crashed into a chain link fence at the location. Saiz immediately climbed out of the driver-side window and attempted to escape on foot, but he was detained without further incident.

During the pursuit, Saiz threw a firearm out of the car window, which was later recovered by Caldwell Police Officers. It should be noted that officers received additional information that persons known to Saiz were observed in the area attempting to “look for something.” Luckily, officers recovered the firearm before it fell back into the hands of a child or a criminal. Saiz was transported to a local hospital, where he was evaluated for any injuries due to being involved in a collision. He was subsequently cleared for booking and transported to Canyon County Jail. During an impound inventory search of Saiz’s vehicle, officers observed illegal narcotics and paraphernalia, which led to a further search and recovery of additional items.

Saiz was arrested for his three felony warrants and also charged with eluding a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, resist and obstruct and malicious injury to property.

“We will not tolerate the behavior of individuals who continue to plague and terrorize our community. His actions clearly show a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors. Operation Safe Streets did an outstanding job locating Mr. Saiz and did a tremendous job of safely apprehending him after Saiz made the decision to continue running from justice. His reign of terror is over and he will be held accountable,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

