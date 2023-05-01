Gov. Little declares May as Wildfire Awareness Month in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Lands is using this month to raise awareness and educate the public on how they can protect themselves.
By Elizabeth Hadley
May. 1, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed May to be Wildfire Awareness Month, hailing Idahoans to prepare for the threat of wildfire in the state.

Fire season is quickly approaching and now is the time to begin preparing your property and homes for the wildfire season.

The Idaho Department of Lands is using this month to raise awareness and educate the public on how they can protect themselves.

Homeowners can try to create a defensible space around their home and utilize a fire-resistant landscape design around their property.

Recreators should use Idaho’s public lands safely and properly in order to prevent any human-caused wildfires on the trails and in the mountains.

