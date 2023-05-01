The Idaho Business Summit is coming to Twin Falls on May 10th

Business owners and entrepreneurs will be speaking and helping anyone in the community grow both as an individual and professionals.
The Idaho Business Summit is coming to Twin Falls May 10
The Idaho Business Summit is coming to Twin Falls May 10(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invited to join the Idaho Business Summit this month to help grow your business and get involved with the community.

The Idaho Business Summit is a one-day event designed to focus on both personal and professional development.

Business owners and entrepreneurs will be speaking and helping anyone in the community grow both as an individual and professionals.

There will be three networking events throughout the day and they encourage attendees to visit the local restaurants for lunch there will be an afterparty reception at Milner’s Gate.

“This year’s event is people, purpose passion,” said Cari Eskridge, the event organizer and founder of the Idaho Business Summit. “What we really want to focus on, is we’re all people, right? In this community and the organization, we’re not just numbers we’re not there just to make some money. And when we focus on the people and we share our purpose it ignites a passion that helps the entire organization to new levels.”

The event is May 10th starting at 8 a.m. with a breakfast starting at 7.

For a link to tickets, Click Here.

