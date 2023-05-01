Idaho Gives Campaign going on this week; looking to raise money for area non-profits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Idaho Gives campaign is going on now, giving people a chance to donate to their favorite Idaho non-profit.

Now in it’s 11th year, Idaho gives was started to raise awareness and donations for non-profits across the state.

Over the 4 day online giving campaign, people are able to donate to their favorite non-profits, and help them with the work they do in different communities.

This year, there are 651 organizations that have registered to take part in the campaign.

Last year, close to 3.7 million dollars was donated across the state.

“Non-profits carry that burden of helping our communities thrive, and really helping our communities be great places to live, and this is a great week to highlight those causes, and also nonprofits need resources, financial resources so carry out their mission so this is a great way for donors to get involved and to give what they can and help non-profits make that impact,” said Kevin Bailey, the CEO of Idaho non-profit center, who runs the Idaho Gives Campaign.

In our area, organizations such as Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, Camp Rainbow Gold, Mountain Humane and the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley are participating in the 4 day event.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley says this is a great way for them to continue to raise money towards their mission of building a brick and mortar children’s museum.

“So this Idaho Gives Campaign is a way for us to reach out to a lot of the community members, and those small donations add up in a big way,” said Tennille Adams, the vice president of the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.

On Thursday, there will be a gathering of the different local non-profits at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as they close out the Idaho Gives Campaign.

The campaign ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

For a full link to all the non-profits, visit this link.

