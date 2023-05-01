Power outage planned for portions of the Wood River Valley later this week

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department and Idaho Power are alerting residents of a planned power outage later this week.

The outage is expected to last from 11 p.m. Thursday night – through - 1 a.m. Friday morning, impacting areas from north of Hailey, through Ketchum, and to Sun Valley.

The outage is needed to work on upgrading equipment at the Wood River Substation.

If any resident has questions, you can contact Idaho Power by calling 208-788-8049.

