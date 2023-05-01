Seasonal road closures extended in parts of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

Seasonal Road Closures
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning on heading to the Sawtooth National Recreation area in the near future, the winter seasonal closures have been extended.

Seasonal closures usually end on April 30 for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Ketchum and Fairfield Ranger Districts.

For the Minidoka Ranger District, seasonal closures usually end on May 15.

But this year, the above average snowfall has many forest roads still covered with snow and the surfaces are still very soft.

The Sawtooth National Forest says this creates the possibility of people getting stuck or creating large divets in the roads.

“It was a good year of snow and so to protect the road and the public we felt it was something we needed to do, to extend beyond opening day,” said Shawn Robnett, a forest engineer.

District staff will be monitoring the conditions and remove the road closures as the snow melts and the roads can be accessed safely.

For a full link to all the road closures, visit this link.

