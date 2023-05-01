The South Central Health District reminds people to be aware of algal blooms

"If you are in an area that looks a little bit suspicious, a weird smell, scummy surfaces, anything that makes you think I'm not so sure this is clean, it's a pretty good idea to go to a different reservoir."
The South Central Public Health District remind residents to be cautious of algal blooms
The South Central Public Health District remind residents to be cautious of algal blooms(Mono County)
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the temperature rises people are looking for ways to cool down, and that often includes hitting Idaho’s waterways.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District reminds people to be cautious of algal blooms that can grow in many of Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs.

Bodily says the Department of Health and Welfare does keep track of where algal blooms have been identified, but they do rely on the public to report on algal blooms as sometimes the blooms are in a body of water well before it’s first identified.

“If you are in an area that looks a little bit suspicious, a weird smell, scummy surfaces, anything that makes you think I’m not so sure this is clean, it’s a pretty good idea to go to a different reservoir,” said Bodily. “And that’s an amazing thing about our region, we have so many to choose from, if one doesn’t work out within 30 minutes or so you can be at another and be in much better circumstances.”

Bodily added it’s important to also monitor any pets or animals that might drink contaminated water as it can cause them to get very sick.

