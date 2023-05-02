Ammon Bundy files to move St. Luke’s lawsuit to Federal Court

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ammon Bundy is looking to move his lawsuit with St. Luke’s Health System to Federal Court.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Idaho, Bundy argues that his case with St. Luke’s “involves federal civil rights violations against petitioners.” and alleges that the health care giant of overwhelming him with filings.

St. Luke’s filed aa defamation lawsuit a year ago against Bundy, and one of his associates Diego Rodriguez, over a protest that was held at their Boise facility over child welfare of Rodriguez’s grandson.

In the suit, St. Luke’s claims that Bundy and Rodriguez posted lies about the hospital online. And did so to raise money for their political causes.

Bundy accuses the Ada County Court system and St. Luke’s of heavy-handed tactics to deprive him of due process.

However, documents show that Bundy forfeited his case because he never showed up for any of the court dates and a warrant was issued for his arrest for contempt of court.

Bundy issued his filing to the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Monday.

