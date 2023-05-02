Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

FILE - Singer Gordon Lightfoot performs during the CFL's 100th Grey Cup Championship Halftime...
FILE - Singer Gordon Lightfoot performs during the CFL's 100th Grey Cup Championship Halftime Show at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Toronto.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Gordon Lightfoot, Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter whose hits include “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died on Monday. a representative of his family said. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available.

The Orillia, Ontario native rose to fame in the early 1960s after a move to Toronto opened doors in the thriving Yorkville music scene, and hooked him up with fellow folk musician Ian and Sylvia Tyson. They became great admirers of his work and covered two of his tracks.

His 1965 debut album “Lightfoot!” ushered in a new folk voice and by the turn of the decade he eased rather effortlessly into the pop scene, making his first appearance on the Billboard chart with 1971′s “If You Could Read My Mind.”

Lightfoot’s popularity peaked in the mid-1970s when both his single and album “Sundown” topped Billboard — his first and only time doing so.

But his chart positions did little to slow him down in the final decades of his career when he built a reputation as one of the stalwart road musicians, in spite of various health challenges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
file
City of Twin Falls urging parents to speak with children amid nationwide increase in sextortion cases

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid al-Fitr celebration
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
Seven bodies were found on a property in Okmulgee County on Monday.
Officials work to identify seven bodies found on Oklahoma property