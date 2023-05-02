Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gem State drivers saw prices at the pump increase over the past week, while the cost of a regular gallon of gas fell nationwide.

According to AAA Idaho, the average price of a gallon of gas in Idaho is $3.71. While the national average fell to $3.61 over the past week.

KMVT checked a quick local comparison the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded.

In Rupert its $3.57, according to gas buddy.

In Kimberly it will cost you $3.99.

While in Twin Falls, the average cost is $3.71 per gallon of regular unleaded.

Currently Idaho ranks 11th in the nation for the most expensive gas.

