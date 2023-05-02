Inflation at the grocery store is starting to cool off as the weather heats up

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here at Simerly’s in Wendell, Grocery Manager Brent Horton says it seems like things went from winter to summer in a matter of two weeks.

“Well, with the weather heating and stuff, they are getting into the shorts and tank tops and flip flops,” said Horton.

Horton says shoppers are now trading in cold weather items like hot tea and soup for warm weather items such as ice cream and sports drinks, which seems to be in demand.

“This sells so fast. I filled this up a couple of hours ago, and now it’s empty,” said Horton.

However, some shoppers...

“Always shopping for sales,” said a Simerly’s Customer.

Say they are still seeing the lasting effects of COVID inflicting grocery stores.

“Shelves are still bare. A little barer than I would like to see.”

Additionally, shoppers say high prices are still pinching their wallets.

“I guess it’s a little better, but not by much,” said another Simerly’s Customer.

Here at Simerly’s, there was a time when you would see this shelf of eggs completely out of stock, and the price for things like 18 packs of eggs going for like $9.

“Avian flu, there was a huge spike in egg prices. Starting to come down in the last two to three weeks,” said Horton.

Horton said grocery stores are still dealing with some obstacles, but shelves are fuller, and price hikes are not as extreme as they were one to two years ago.

“We are seeing increases, but not like they were before. Before, they were like 50 cents and a dollar. Now they are a nickel or a dime. Maybe a quarter,” said Horton.

And as far as this summer goes…

“I’m really looking forward to it. I think it will be a good year for us,” added Horton.

