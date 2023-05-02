Man says he was beaten with golf club on course

Police in Lady Lake, Florida, arrested a man after they say he attacked another man. (Source: WESH/STILL PHOTO/LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN
By WESH staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LADY LAKE, Fla. (WESH)  - A man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his neighborhood Sunday when he heard someone coming up behind him.

“It was violent. It was actually very violent. I didn’t see much of it coming. I didn’t expect it. We were just out on our walk,” said Joseph Sivak. “And in the path, screaming and swearing very belligerently, a lot of swearing and F bombs about ‘You don’t belong on the golf course. You’re not allowed to walk on it.’”

“And things just escalated to the point at which the defendant used his golf club to beat this guy down,” said Lt. John Herrell of Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sivak said he suffered fractures in his face and three broken ribs.

“(I had) a lot of stitches, probably 40 stitches mostly in my ear. It was like the lobe was kind of falling off,” he said.

The suspect, Eddie Orobitg, was ultimately arrested on the golf course, police said.

According to the arrest report, Orobitg and his son told deputies sivak got into his face.

Orobitg also said Sivak hit him with his water bottle and tried to take his clubs.

But Orobitg’s son said his father spat in Sivak’s face first.

“I got hit with a golf club a couple times, spit in my face. To have a different account of what happened, no, that doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Sivak said.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies spoke with Sivak’s wife and Orobitg’s son and looked at injuries to help them figure out what went down.

They say Orobitg had a cut on his hand, but Sivak had to go to the hospital.

Sivak said he has months of recovery ahead of him.

“It feels very predatory.  It feels very ... you’re not safe in your own, you know, quiet, safe neighborhood from people living around the corner, living two, three, four blocks away,” Sivak said.

Orobitg was has been released on bond. He is facing charges of aggravated battery.

