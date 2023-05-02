Oakley’s Bedke to play basketball at CSI

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Falon Bedke will do something not many Oakley girls basketball players have done.

The Hornet signed to play collegiate basketball on a full scholarship Monday afternoon. School officials say the last time an Oakley girls basketball player signed to play at the next level was 2006.

Even better, she will do it close to home. Bedke will play at the College of Southern Idaho. The program made the NJCAA DI semifinals this past season.

In her senior campaign, Bedke was a 1A DI second-team All-State center. She averaged 7.7 points and eight rebounds a game for an Oakley team that lost in the state championship game.

Bedke thought her basketball career would stop in high school, but CSI coach Randy Rogers eventually offered her a full scholarship.

“The plan was to college rodeo, and then he (Coach Rogers) reached out to me, and then I went out and practiced with them, and then I looked into their program a little bit more, and they have a great program, so I decided to go and play,” Bedke said.

In a text to KMVT, Rogers said this about Bedke, “Falon has all the tools to be a great player for CSI, she has length, athleticism, and is extremely intelligent when it comes to knowing the game. To get a local kid with the skill of Falon, we feel very fortunate.”

Falon plans on studying Agricultural business and finance in college.

