Oakley’s Bedke to play basketball at CSI

Bedke is the school’s first girls basketball player to play collegiately since 2006
Bedke is the school’s first girls basketball player to play collegiately since 2006
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Falon Bedke will do something not many Oakley girls basketball players have done.

The Hornet signed to play collegiate basketball on a full scholarship Monday afternoon. School officials say the last time an Oakley girls basketball player signed to play at the next level was 2006.

Even better, she will do it close to home. Bedke will play at the College of Southern Idaho. The program made the NJCAA DI semifinals this past season.

In her senior campaign, Bedke was a 1A DI second-team All-State center. She averaged 7.7 points and eight rebounds a game for an Oakley team that lost in the state championship game.

Bedke thought her basketball career would stop in high school, but CSI coach Randy Rogers eventually offered her a full scholarship.

“The plan was to college rodeo, and then he (Coach Rogers) reached out to me, and then I went out and practiced with them, and then I looked into their program a little bit more, and they have a great program, so I decided to go and play,” Bedke said.

In a text to KMVT, Rogers said this about Bedke, “Falon has all the tools to be a great player for CSI, she has length, athleticism, and is extremely intelligent when it comes to knowing the game. To get a local kid with the skill of Falon, we feel very fortunate.”

Falon plans on studying Agricultural business and finance in college.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Bruins went 13-0 in the Great Basin this spring
Twin Falls baseball beats Minico to wrap up perfect conference regular season
The Bruins went 13-0 in the Great Basin this spring
Twin Falls baseball beats Minico to wrap up perfect conference regular season
Bedke is the school’s first girls basketball player to play collegiately since 2006
Oakley’s Bedke to play basketball at CSI
The Golden Eagles are 36-16 this season
CSI softball opens last home series with doubleheader sweep