A record number of students from the Twin Falls School District graduating with their Associates Degree

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the Twin Falls School District, more students than ever before are graduating high school with their associate degree through the dual credit program.

“It’s actually funny, we have a lot of students who are graduating from CSI here in the next few weeks, and they will be college graduates before they are actually high school graduates, which is pretty funny,” said Mollie Lively, a counselor at Canyon Ridge High School.

Close to 50 students from the Twin Falls School District are graduating high school with their associates degrees through the dual credit program.

This can be done through the Advanced Opportunities Program through the State Department of Education.

“For our 7 through 12th grade students to be able to utilize, $4,125 dollars to put towards dual credit opportunities, but not just dual credit, it can also pay for AP exams, college entrance exams, workforce training opportunities, but they can use this money during their high school career to cover the cost of college credit,” said Lively.

Kendal Nield at the College of Southern Idaho says the dual credit program is their largest program at the college, with close to 7,000 students enrolled across the state. Many of the classes can be taken right at the students high school, with a dual credit certified teacher.

“It gets students comfortable with college classes in an environment that is comfortable to them, such as their high school and it also gets them an early start towards their college education, which is huge, and it comes with a lot of advising and support,” said Nield, the assistant director for early college.

He says the students in the dual credit classes are dedicated and hard workers, because the classes are tough.

“They’ve spent a considerable amount of time and work and effort getting there because they are doing this on top of their high school classes, in many cases they are doing extracurricular activities as well,” said Nield.

