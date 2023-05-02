Study: Idaho is the 9th worst state for mental health care

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Americans and Idahoans are struggling with mental health with prescription mental health medication, and anxiety and depression are on the rise.

A new report from QuoteWizard shows Idaho is the 9th worst state for mental health care with 25% of residents reporting they have a mental illness but 52% of those are not receiving care.

New laws in the Affordable Care Act ensure that mental health coverage is a part of most health insurance coverage, so people who do have health insurance tend to have more access to mental health services.

Experts also say removing the stigma around seeking mental health services is an important step.

“In the past, there’s been a stigma associated with that and there shouldn’t be,” said Rob Bhatt, a staff writer for QuoteWizard. “If you had a broken leg, you would get treatment, if you have a bad knee or anything else, you would get treatment. Mental health is part of your overall health and so we encourage people, if they feel like they might have an issue to get treatment and to talk to somebody.”

Currently, 12% of Idahoans struggling with mental illness do not have insurance.

