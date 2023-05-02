Study: Idaho is the 9th worst state for mental health care

“In the past, there’s been a stigma associated with that and there shouldn’t be.”
Idaho ranks as the 9th worst state for Mental Health Care
Idaho ranks as the 9th worst state for Mental Health Care
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Americans and Idahoans are struggling with mental health with prescription mental health medication, and anxiety and depression are on the rise.

A new report from QuoteWizard shows Idaho is the 9th worst state for mental health care with 25% of residents reporting they have a mental illness but 52% of those are not receiving care.

New laws in the Affordable Care Act ensure that mental health coverage is a part of most health insurance coverage, so people who do have health insurance tend to have more access to mental health services.

Experts also say removing the stigma around seeking mental health services is an important step.

“In the past, there’s been a stigma associated with that and there shouldn’t be,” said Rob Bhatt, a staff writer for QuoteWizard. “If you had a broken leg, you would get treatment, if you have a bad knee or anything else, you would get treatment. Mental health is part of your overall health and so we encourage people, if they feel like they might have an issue to get treatment and to talk to somebody.”

Currently, 12% of Idahoans struggling with mental illness do not have insurance.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Ammon Bundy files to move lawsuit hearings to Federal Court
Ammon Bundy files to move St. Luke’s lawsuit to Federal Court
“It’s actually funny, we have a lot of students who are graduating from CSI here in the next...
A record number of students from the Twin Falls School District graduating with their Associates Degree
The community is invited to celebrate the school year with Twin Falls School District hosting...
The Twin Falls School District will host its “Engage in Education” event May 3rd.
Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average
Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average