Twin Falls baseball beats Minico to wrap up perfect conference regular season

The Bruins went 13-0 in the Great Basin this spring
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team clinched a perfect Great Basin Conference regular season Monday.

The Bruins beat Minico to go 13-0 in conference play this spring.

Twin Falls 12, Minico 4

The Bruins will be the top seed in the Great Basin Conference tournament, which starts this week.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Wood River 15, Jerome 6

Burley 12, Canyon Ridge 3

SOFTBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 4, Burley 3

Burley 14, Twin Falls 13

Minico 6, Mountain Home 5

Minico 11, Mountain Home 0

Jerome 10, Wood River 0

Horseshoe Bend 36, Lighthouse Christian 32

