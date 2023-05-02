Twin Falls baseball beats Minico to wrap up perfect conference regular season
The Bruins went 13-0 in the Great Basin this spring
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team clinched a perfect Great Basin Conference regular season Monday.
The Bruins beat Minico to go 13-0 in conference play this spring.
Twin Falls 12, Minico 4
The Bruins will be the top seed in the Great Basin Conference tournament, which starts this week.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
Wood River 15, Jerome 6
Burley 12, Canyon Ridge 3
SOFTBALL SCORES
Twin Falls 4, Burley 3
Burley 14, Twin Falls 13
Minico 6, Mountain Home 5
Minico 11, Mountain Home 0
Jerome 10, Wood River 0
Horseshoe Bend 36, Lighthouse Christian 32
