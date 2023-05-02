The Twin Falls School District will host its “Engage in Education” event May 3rd.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is celebrating the end of the school year with a free public event tomorrow.

The “Engage in Education” event is being put on for the second year at Twin Falls City Park. Dr. Brady Dickinson, the Superintendent of schools for Twin Falls, says it’s important for the community to recognize the importance of the schools and this is a way to highlight their accomplishments.

Food will be provided along with school showcases and performances from students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“The PTAs will have activities for kids, you might be able to play some cornhole,” said Dr. Dickinson. “Some of the schools might, be able to challenge a middle schooler to a game of chess. You just have a whole variety of activities, so we want to make it a fun event.”

The event runs from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at the Twin Falls City Park on May 3rd and is open to the public.

