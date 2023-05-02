The Twin Falls School District will host its “Engage in Education” event May 3rd.

The Twin Falls School District is inviting the community to celebrate the school year with its second "Engage in Education" event on May 3rd.
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is celebrating the end of the school year with a free public event tomorrow.

The “Engage in Education” event is being put on for the second year at Twin Falls City Park. Dr. Brady Dickinson, the Superintendent of schools for Twin Falls, says it’s important for the community to recognize the importance of the schools and this is a way to highlight their accomplishments.

Food will be provided along with school showcases and performances from students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“The PTAs will have activities for kids, you might be able to play some cornhole,” said Dr. Dickinson. “Some of the schools might, be able to challenge a middle schooler to a game of chess. You just have a whole variety of activities, so we want to make it a fun event.”

The event runs from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at the Twin Falls City Park on May 3rd and is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Ammon Bundy files to move lawsuit hearings to Federal Court
Ammon Bundy files to move St. Luke’s lawsuit to Federal Court
“It’s actually funny, we have a lot of students who are graduating from CSI here in the next...
A record number of students from the Twin Falls School District graduating with their Associates Degree
Idaho ranks as the 9th worst state for Mental Health Care
Study: Idaho is the 9th worst state for mental health care
Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average
Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average