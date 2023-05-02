WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when he was surprised by the uninvited guest.
By WDTV News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - An elementary school principal in West Virginia was in for quite a surprise Monday morning when he encountered a bear in an unusual place.

James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School, was caught on camera opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m.

What he did not expect was that there was a bear hiding inside.

In the video posted to the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook page, the two can be seen acting out in surprise before running away in opposite directions, with the bear heading toward a wooded area.

The encounter did not lead to any reported injuries for Marsh or the bear.

Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

