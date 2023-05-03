LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

