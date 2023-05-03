Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise woman is behind bars after eluding law enforcement in Jerome County.

Marla King, 50, faces misdemeanor eluding law enforcement and injury to a child charges, as well as being cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, a Jerome County deputy was dispatched to Highway 93, milepost 62, for a car blocking the road in the southbound lanes.

King told the deputy she didn’t have gas or money. Her child was found inside the vehicle and the emergency lights weren’t turned on.

Law enforcement called for a tow, but King refused to pay the tow truck driver.

Then she allegedly ran the red light at Crossroads Point and Highway 93 and led the deputy on a chase.

Records show speeds ranged from 10 to 35 miles per hour. King would start to pull over and then pull back out onto the highway, until she was arrested at the intersection of Highway 93 and 400 South.

King was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

