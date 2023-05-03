Hailey business owner ‘Dang’ receives Idaho Small Business Person of the Year Award

By Elizabeth Hadley
May. 3, 2023
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The small business person of the year is an honor only one person receives per year, and this year, owner of Dang’s Thai Cuisine, Dang Chanthasuthisombut was selected.

Dang moved to the United States from Thailand 23 years ago, and says he is honored to have been chosen.

“I’m really happy to make food for the people, and that’s why I opened the restaurant, I love to see the people enjoy the food,” said Dang Chanthasuthisombut.

The award is given out by the Small Business Administration and aims to recognize the importance of small businesses in the Gem State.

“But aside from the business statistics, we also look for what they do in t he community, Dang is such a well-loved community member, he donates a lot of his time and his money to fundraisers and causes throughout the community, because we want to select someone who is embedded in the community,” said Shannon Madsen, the SBA district director.

For Dang, this award is something that he won’t take lightly, and vows to continue working hard and supporting the community of Hailey.

“I will promise the community to thank you to everybody for giving me a chance to serve them, I will continue to do my best and support the community and make our community stronger and better,” said Dang.

April 30 through May 6 is recognized as National Small Business week across the country, and this award is just one of the ways the Small Business Administration honors the small businesses.

“They truly are the backbone of America’s economy, here in Idaho, small businesses make up 99.2% of all businesses, they employ more than 45% of all employees,” said Madsen.

