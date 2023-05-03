Idaho Supreme Court Justice announces his retirement

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho Supreme Court Justice announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner will retire from judicial service on October 31st of this year.

Justice Stegner has served Idaho as a justice since 1997.

In a letter to Idaho Governor Brad Little., Stegner said that it was quote “a bittersweet decision”

Under state law, Gov. Little will appoint a justice to replace Stegner from a list of applicants provided by the Idaho Judicial Council.

That new justice will serve the remainder of Stegner’s term which ends in January of 2027.

A nonpartisan election for the next six-year term will be held in May of 2026.

