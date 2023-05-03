ITD and local BASE Jumpers team up to clean graffiti from under the Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department and a group of BASE jumpers came together to help clear graffiti off one of Twin Falls’ most famous landmarks.

On Wednesday morning, ITD and a group of BASE jumpers were under the north-end of the Perrine Bridge to paint over graffiti.

Last year, BASE jumpers saw graphic graffiti under the south-end of the Perrine Bridge and contacted ITD about helping paint over the graffiti. This year ITD asked a group to help clean the other end.

Chuck Sharp, the ITD Maintenance Foreman, said they do regular painting of the bridge but if they get calls about explicit graffiti...

“The Perrine Bridge is owned by ITD, it’s ITDs asset. We’re in charge of maintenance of it, so yes, we get calls on it sometimes, cover the graffiti and such.”

This year, because of the help of a group of BASE jumpers, ITD only had two crew members working on the coverup - with the rest of the workers’ volunteers.

Sean Chuma, a BASE jumper who moved here just for the Perrine Bridge, told us why this cleanup effort is so important to the BASE jumper community.

“This bridge is home to base jumpers from around the world, people come here from all over the place to learn how to BASE jump, to stay current BASE jumping, and to just be part of this sport. So, it’s huge for the sport of base jumping and it’s big for the economy.”

ITD said because they had so many volunteers they were able to keep other crew members on other projects during this busy summer road construction period.

