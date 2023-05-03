ITD and local BASE Jumpers team up to clean graffiti from under the Perrine Bridge

“This bridge is home to BASE jumpers from around the world.”
ITD and BASE Jumpers team up to clean graffiti from under the Perrine Bridge
ITD and BASE Jumpers team up to clean graffiti from under the Perrine Bridge(KMVT-NEWS)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department and a group of BASE jumpers came together to help clear graffiti off one of Twin Falls’ most famous landmarks.

On Wednesday morning, ITD and a group of BASE jumpers were under the north-end of the Perrine Bridge to paint over graffiti.

Last year, BASE jumpers saw graphic graffiti under the south-end of the Perrine Bridge and contacted ITD about helping paint over the graffiti. This year ITD asked a group to help clean the other end.

Chuck Sharp, the ITD Maintenance Foreman, said they do regular painting of the bridge but if they get calls about explicit graffiti...

“The Perrine Bridge is owned by ITD, it’s ITDs asset. We’re in charge of maintenance of it, so yes, we get calls on it sometimes, cover the graffiti and such.”

This year, because of the help of a group of BASE jumpers, ITD only had two crew members working on the coverup - with the rest of the workers’ volunteers.

Sean Chuma, a BASE jumper who moved here just for the Perrine Bridge, told us why this cleanup effort is so important to the BASE jumper community.

“This bridge is home to base jumpers from around the world, people come here from all over the place to learn how to BASE jump, to stay current BASE jumping, and to just be part of this sport. So, it’s huge for the sport of base jumping and it’s big for the economy.”

ITD said because they had so many volunteers they were able to keep other crew members on other projects during this busy summer road construction period.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club

Latest News

Franklinton officer terminated after DUI crash arrest
Franklinton officer terminated after DUI crash arrest
Manhunt underway for suspect in Atlanta shooting
Manhunt underway for suspect in Atlanta shooting
A Vermont woman is currently in the lead of an epic trail race in Arizona.
Vt. trail runner leads Arizona competition
Four Legged Friends: Red
Four Legged Friends: Red
Ballet is a craft with a certain rigidity and formality to it, but a Waterbury ballet studio is...
Local ballet company takes to the stage this weekend