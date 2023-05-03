Lawmaker advocates for a special session to fix technical error in recently passed legislation

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The leader of the Idaho Democratic Party is advocating that the Idaho Legislature be called back for a special session to fix a technical error in a bill that has already been signed into law by Governor Brad Little.

During this legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill (HB138) to consolidate the March Presidential Primary with the May Primary date. Supporters of the bill said that consolidating the elections would save the state about $2.7 million every four years, and at the same time, increase voter turnout.

However, a technical error in the bill removed the March Presidential Primary entirely instead of moving it to May. Legislation (SB1186) to fix the error was introduced by lawmakers, but the legislative session ended before House lawmakers could vote on it. The bill passed the Senate 24 to 10 in March.

This legislation clarifies that one of the purposes of the primary election is to allow voters to express their choice of candidate for nomination by a political party for president, provides related nomination and filing requirements, and requires the Secretary of State to certify to the state chair of each political party the number of votes received by candidates for president.

Rep. Lauren Neccochea said if the problem isn’t fixed sooner rather than later, voters could be in for“a rude awakening” next year.

“The fallback is a caucus system designed by the party leadership. So it is really, do you want party bosses designing how you can be involved, whether there is even a caucus in your town you can participate in, or do you want to be able to cast a ballot at the time of day that works for you,” Necochea said.

Neccochea says if a special session isn’t called, lawmakers will have to work with a sense of urgency next session to get something passed that can be implemented in time for the May primary.

KMVT reached out to Gov. Little’s office for comment but have not heard back at this time.

