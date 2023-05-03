May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is Motorcycle Awareness Safety Month and AAA along with the Idaho Transportation Department are reminding drivers to watch out for those riding motorcycles as the weather begins to warm up.

According to ITD, there were 554 motorcycle crashes in the Gem State - and 32 fatalities in 2021.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are about 28 times more likely to die in a crash than those in a passenger vehicle.

Matt Conde with AAA Idaho says that here in the Gem State, motorcycle enthusiasts are eager to take advantage of the beautiful weather, but they are also smaller and harder to see than cars or trucks.

Drivers need to pay extra attention to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

In an effort to lower these numbers AAA and ITD offer these tips to drivers:

- Yield to motorcyclist, especially when turning at intersections

- Remember that a motorcycle’s size could cause you to misjudge speed and distance

- Check all mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

- Increase your following distance to give motorcycles more time to stop or maneuver in an emergency

- Obey the speed limit and follow suggested speeds for curves and low-visibility areas.

