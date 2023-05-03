Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT has an update on a fatal crash that happened last Friday, April 28th in northern Nevada.
A Rigby man died in the rollover accident on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot in Elko County, according to the Nevada State Police.
According to the update a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was heading north on U.S. 93 - when it went off the right side of the road, hit a marker post, went down an embankment and overturned.
Nevada State Police says the driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho died on scene.
They say he was not wearing a seat belt. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Nevada State Police.
