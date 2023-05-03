Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week

Nevada State Police says the driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho died on scene.
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week(GRAY)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT has an update on a fatal crash that happened last Friday, April 28th in northern Nevada.

A Rigby man died in the rollover accident on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot in Elko County, according to the Nevada State Police.

According to the update a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was heading north on U.S. 93 - when it went off the right side of the road, hit a marker post, went down an embankment and overturned.

Nevada State Police says the driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho died on scene.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Nevada State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club
TFPD investigating attempted break-in at Twin Falls Golf Club

Latest News

Franklinton officer terminated after DUI crash arrest
Franklinton officer terminated after DUI crash arrest
Manhunt underway for suspect in Atlanta shooting
Manhunt underway for suspect in Atlanta shooting
A Vermont woman is currently in the lead of an epic trail race in Arizona.
Vt. trail runner leads Arizona competition
Four Legged Friends: Red
Four Legged Friends: Red
Ballet is a craft with a certain rigidity and formality to it, but a Waterbury ballet studio is...
Local ballet company takes to the stage this weekend