Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week

JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT has an update on a fatal crash that happened last Friday, April 28th in northern Nevada.

A Rigby man died in the rollover accident on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot in Elko County, according to the Nevada State Police.

According to the update a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was heading north on U.S. 93 - when it went off the right side of the road, hit a marker post, went down an embankment and overturned.

Nevada State Police says the driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho died on scene.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Nevada State Police.

