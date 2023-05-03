Silcock’s big day helps Declo beat Wendell in Canyon Conference tournament

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cal Silcock’s clutch hits have Declo one win away from a state tournament berth.

In the first game of a best-of-three 2A Canyon Conference championship series, Silcock’s 5 RBIs gave the Hornets the series lead over Wendell.

Declo 7, Wendell 5

Silcock had a three-RBI double in the second inning and a two-RBI double in the fifth inning.

Treg Zaharias got the win on the mound for Wendell, throwing a complete game.

Game two of the series will be played at Declo High School on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

BURLEY 10, CANYON RIDGE 2

Boys singles:

No. 1 - Sebastian Cortes, BURLEY def. Gavin Petersen, CANYON RIDGE, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Ryan Gerratt, BURLEY def. Chase Peterson, CANYON RIDGE, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10

No. 3 - Read Cook, BURLEY def. Zachary Haderlie, CANYON RIDGE, 6-1, 1-6, 10-6

Girls singles:

No. 1 - Jordan Hicks, BURLEY def. Abigail Branvold, CANYON RIDGE, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Katri Beck, BURLEY def. Gabrielle Wilcox, CANYON RIDGE, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Kasia Hanks, BURLEY def. Madelyn Scott, CANYON RIDGE, 6-4, 6-2

Boys doubles:

No. 1 - Jackson Greene, Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE def. Porter Pickett, Ayden Smith, BURLEY, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

No. 2 - Isaac Farfan, Carter Dallon, BURLEY def. Ryker Memmott, Ethan Williams, CANYON RIDGE, 6-3, 6-4

Girls doubles:

No. 1 - Christina Cook, Andi Bulkeley, BURLEY def. Breanna Williams, Emma Thompson, CANYON RIDGE, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Grace Miller, Jessica Stock, BURLEY def. Fabby Ronquillo, Ellie Laymon, CANYON RIDGE, 6-0, 6-0

Mixed doubles:

No. 1 - Asher Alexander, Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE def. James Squire, Olivia Hobson, BURLEY, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Adam Bunting, Abigal Ricks, BURLEY def. Joseph Maxwell Bradbury, Hannah Kriwox, CANYON RIDGE, 6-0, 6-2

GOLF AT JACKPOT GOLF CLUB

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Kimberly, 314

2. Buhl, 352

3. Filer/Sun Valley Community School 357

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kimberly, 384

2. Buhl, 437

3. Declo, 458

BOYS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1. Toby Heider, 70, Kimberly

2. Kyler Kelly, 71, Buhl

3. Jaxon Smyer, Declo

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1. Tanli LeMoyne, 86, Wendell

2. Stori Poppay, 89, Buhl

3. Ava Harper, 91, Kimberly

